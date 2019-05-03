Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell busted for possessing marijuana at LaGuardia Airport

A Brooklyn Nets guard was detained for trying to bring drugs through security at LaGuardia Airport this week.

The New York Post reported that D’Angelo Russell was detained on May 1 after trying to sneak marijuana through security. Russell was reportedly flying home to his home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sources say that Russell hid the drugs inside of a metal Arizona Ice Tea can that had a secret compartment. The can was found during a routine TSA search.

A representative from Port Authority told QNS that Russell was issued a summons by the Port Authority Police for possessing less than 50 grams of marijuana and released.

“We have been made aware of the situation involving D’Angelo Russell and are in the process of gathering more information at this time,” the Nets said in a statement.

Updated at 12:20 p.m.