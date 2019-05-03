Cops say this guy attacked a man who asked him to sign in while entering a Flushing building

Police are still searching for a male suspect who assaulted a store employee inside a Flushing building last month.

According to police, a 65-year-old man reported that an unidentified male entered the establishment located at 36-26 Main St. at 10 a.m. on April 19 and walked passed him without signing in.

When requested to sign in, the individual pushed the victim to the floor and hit him in the head and thigh causing pain and swelling, police said.

Officers from the 109th Precinct and EMS responded to the incident. The victim was removed to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital in stable condition, police said.

At this time, there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, authorities noted.

On May 2, the 109th Precinct tweeted out a security camera image of the assailant.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.