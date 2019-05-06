Flushing business group hosts Google livestream party this week to help small businesses boost profiles

The Kenvic Training Center and the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce are inviting local business owners and entrepreneurs to a free Google live stream watch party on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m.

Attendees will learn about the basics of online advertising and how to use Google Ads to meet their goals at the Kenvic Training Center located at 36-57 Main St. on the second floor.

“All companies, big or small, need to realize the importance of investing in technology to achieve competitive advantage in the modern market,” said Kent Zhou, CEO of Kenvic Training Inc. Free resources and support are available in Downtown Flushing. We proudly support this upcoming workshop to help small business owners and entrepreneurs in our community.”

The Flushing Chamber is a Grow with Google Partner, an initiative to help entrepreneurs across the United States gain the digital skills they need to grow their business. This educational opportunity is also part of the Flushing Chamber’s three-year “Flushing Fantastic” district marketing program to support and promote local entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Flushing community.

“The Flushing Chamber is proud to partner with Kenvic Training Center to present another free Grow with Google livestream during National Small Business Week,” said John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce. ” This free workshop is a great opportunity for local businesses to learn the fundamentals of advertising with Google Ads. We will explore popular campaign types and how it can help businesses connect with local customers online, promote special offers, and grow brand awareness.”

The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Advanced registration is required via https://flushing-google-ads.eventbrite.com. Google swag will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Refreshments will be served.