Two bandits steal $14,000 in cellphones from a Long Island City Best Buy store: cops

Photo via Google Maps, insets courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for a duo who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of cellphones from a Long Island City store last month.

According to authorities, at 2 p.m. on April 24, two unknown individuals inside of a Best Buy located at 50-01 Northern Blvd. The suspects were spotted on surveillance footage entering a secure storage closet and taking 17 cellphones, valued at an estimated $14,000.

The suspects then fled the store in an unknown direction. Police released the following video of the suspects:

Police described the first suspect as a black man between the ages of 25 and 35 years old and was last seen wearing white T-shirt and dark pants. The second suspect is described as a black woman between the ages of 25 and 35 years old and was last seen wearing a long blond hair, green cap and dark jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

