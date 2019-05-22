Queens and Long Island senior care businesses unite in health expo at North Shore Towers

Schneps Media partnered with health and senior care businesses around Queens and the greater New York metro area on Tuesday to hold a health expo at the banquet and reception hall beneath North Shore Towers in Floral Park.

The expo catered to older residents who are in search of new health services, home care providers and senior living facilities. The event hosted dozens of vendors as well giveaways and raffle prizes.

The vendors provided a wide range of services from residential to medical and fitness care. On the residential side, booths included Parker Jewish Institute, The Amsterdam at Harborside, Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, among others. The vendors gave visitors, many of them older residents of the towers, an account of what life is like at an assisted living facility.

“Many of the residents in North Shore Towers, who thought this is the last step when they moved here, so it’s kind of a fluid relationship we have with them,” said a representative of the Amsterdam at Harborside.

Royal Care was one of several medical vendors at the expo. The home health care provider, which has been servicing the New York metro area out of its Rego Park office since 1989, specializes in Alzheimer’s, with nursing staff certified as dementia specialists.

Fitness programs included Gym Guyz, a home personal training business that cuts out the hassle of going to the gym, and Osteostrong, a program that focuses on strengthening the skeletal system. Osteostrong impressed participants by bringing a portable scanner that allowed them to test bone density on site.

Turnpike Comfort Footwear, who provided several gift cards for expos raffle, displayed their wares on the expo floor. “The word orthopedic is gone. People don’t wear orthopedic shoes anymore. They wear lifestyle shoes with orthopedic benefits,” said owner Steven Rueda.

Speakers included Robert Sabella of the Parker Jewish Institute, Chris Demers of Age Well New York, Mike Hampton of Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing and Great Neck Elder Law Attorney Ron Fatoullah.

Demers and Fatoullah both spoke on topics related to planning. While Demers informed the expo’s guest about the Medicaid plans that Age Well provides, Fatoullah took on the financial side by tackling advocated for estate planning.

“The one takeaway that I want everybody to have is to plan ahead. There’s an advantage to planning ahead in almost every aspect of trust: from advance directives to Medicaid plans,” Fatoullah said.

After the speeches, Victoria Schneps introduced the final and most anticipated segment of the event: raffle prizes. Prizes included Starbucks, Amazon and Turnpike Comfort Footwear gift cards.