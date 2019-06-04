Queens man allegedly told 78-year-old woman he ‘likes old ladies’ as he raped her in bedroom: DA

A Rosedale man remains in jail on high bail for allegedly raping a 78-year-old woman in her home early on Sunday morning.

Ryan Bayard, 30, was arraigned before the Queens Criminal Court on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. He is being held on $250,000 cash bail or bond and is due to return to court on June 28.

If convicted, Bayard faces up to 25 years in prison.

“The victim in this case should have been safe in her home. Instead, she was violently awakened by an attacker, who allegedly held a pillow to her face and viciously sexually assaulted her repeatedly while saying vile things,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The defendant allegedly showed not an ounce of mercy to this woman, who was old enough to be his grandmother. Now in custody, the defendant will be held accountable for this horrific crime.”

Charges say that at 6:45 a.m. on June 2, Bayard allegedly broke into the 78-year-old victim’s home, located in the vicinity of Brookville Boulevard and 148th Street in Rosedale while she was sleeping.

The victim allegedly awoke to Bayard standing above her and placing a pillow over her face. Bayard then allegedly raped the victim, repeatedly telling her, in sum and substance, “I like old ladies.”

Bayard allegedly committed other acts, including forcing his genitals in the victim’s mouth, and saying, in sum and substance, “just cooperate and let’s get this over with.”

Bayard then fled the scene and the victim was taken to local hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Police released a photo of the suspect to the public on June 3, and he was ultimately arrested later that day.