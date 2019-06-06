Cops looking for creep who groped a woman and ran away in Astoria

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for a creep who groped a woman on the streets of Astoria last weekend.

Police say that at 6:03 p.m. on June 2, a 24-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of Steinway Street and Ditmars Boulevard when she was approached by an unknown man who grabbed her buttocks.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

Cops described the perpetrator as a man between 25 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and sporting a mustache.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

