Jackson Heights man arrested in lone wolf Times Square terror plot

An unidentified Jackson Heights man is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Federal Court, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The man was arrested Thursday by the Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is comprised of detectives from the FBI and the NYPD, for allegedly planning to attack Times Square, as noted by the Office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Detectives made the arrest following a sting operation after investigators reportedly learned he had tried to but hand grenades and hand guns that had serial numbers removed. NBC News quoted a senior law enforcement official who said the man allegedly spoke about wanting to attack politicians in Washington, DC and New York City but decided on attacking Times Square.

The NYPD referred all calls to the FBI. QNS is awaiting a response.

Investigators called the suspect a lone wolf who was not part of a larger plot a source told the Daily News.

The world famous “Crossroads of the World” has been a frequent target in recent years. In May 2017, a man drove his car into a crowd killing one person and injuring 20 mores and an attempted car bombing was thwarted in 2010 when street vendors spotted smoke emanating from a vehicle and promptly notified the authorities.

The U.S. Armed Forces recruiting center in Times Square was damaged when a pipe bomb exploded in March 2008. No arrest was ever made in that attack.