Robert De Niro involved in purchase of Astoria lot with sights on a building film studio: reports

Photo via Google Maps, inset via Wikipedia Commons

A renowned actor is reportedly part of a contract to buy a 5.25-acre lot in Astoria.

A report from Commercial Observer says that the site, located at 87 19th Ave., is under contract for $73 million. Those purchasing the space include the development firm Wildflower, actor Robert De Niro, his son Raphael De Niro and business partner Jane Rosenthal.

The lot is being sold by piano manufacturer Steinway.

The site is expected to be turned into a 500,000-square-foot film studio, complete with a pre-production and post-production office and a parking facility.

The whole deal has an anticipated cost of $425 million. Sources told the Commercial Observer that the $150 million in equity and $275 million in debt for the project will be raised by the Newmark Knight Frank’s Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2019.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Robert De Niro spotted in Astoria shooting scenes for ‘The Irishman’
Robert De Niro spotted in Astoria shooting scenes for ‘The Irishman’
Martin Scorsese is filming scenes for upcoming mob drama ‘The Irishman’ in Ridgewood today
Martin Scorsese is filming scenes for upcoming mob drama ‘The Irishman’ in Ridgewood today
Popular Stories
City cuffs four Queens residents for making up fake parking placards to grab spots illegally
Police chief dies in Forest Hills from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, NYPD confirms
Seven busted for operating an illegal sports betting book out of an Astoria building


Skip to toolbar