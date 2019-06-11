Glendale native among the newest members of the priesthood in Brooklyn Diocese

Father Michael Francis Falce, who turned 27 the day of his ordination, admits that he’s on the younger side of priesthood.

Falce, who grew up in Glendale, was ordained by Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio on June 1. After attending a seminary program at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia and completing his studies at St. Joseph Seminary in Yonkers, he will begin to serve Roman Church of St. Patrick in Bay Ridge, where he hopes to bring some life to the parish.

“It will be exciting to have not only a newly ordained priest, but one that is so young and that the students and those in the confirmation program and the CCD … could really relate to,” said John Quaglione, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn.

Falce attended St. Pancras Church in Glendale from kindergarten through eighth grade and graduated high school from Cathedral Prep in Elmhurst. Starting when he became an altar server at St. Pancras in sixth grade, older members of the church took notice of his interest in the church and encouraged him toward his spiritual calling.

His presence in the church, combined with his father’s active role as a member of the local Knights of Columbus chapter, led him to a close relationship with the Glendale community.

“’You’re going to be a priest one day. We can see it. We’re going to pray for you,’” he recalled parishioners telling him when he would come back to Glendale during break from his seminary program.

St. Patrick is a mix of old and young parishioners, with some army base personnel, younger families that are moving into Bay Ridge and the old guard of Irish and Italian Catholic families in Bay Ridge. Falce will be arriving at the church with another younger pastor, Father Gerard Sauer from St. Mel’s in Flushing.

“We hope to really serve the community as to what the needs of what they’re looking for really, you know, bring us in the space, have them deepen their relationship with Christ by the example of our own life,” said Falce.