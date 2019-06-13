This sophisticated and modern three-bedroom, three bathroom apartment has a large light-flooded living/dining room with a spacious kitchen alcove. It’s in an eight-story building in the Hunters Point neighborhood called CORTE, located at 21-30 44th Drive.
The master bedroom incorporates a full bath and elegant finishes; two more bedrooms anchor the floor plan opposite the living/dining room while an expansive, 608-square-foot terrace with gas, electric and water lines provides further space for relaxing and entertaining.
Ample closet space, hardwood floors, dishwasher, central air and stainless steel appliances complement the unit’s sleek design. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar, topped with marble, that can accommodate a trio of seats, and there’s a mix of light wood and white cabinetry.
Amenities include a roof deck, residents’ lounge, 24-hour doorman, fitness center and children’s playroom. Parking is available for sale.
The building, designed by famed Argentinian architect Dieguez Fridman in collaboration with New York-based firm of Beyer Blinder Belle, has tinted glass façade and elegant lobby, the latter featuring a lofty wooden ceiling and sculpted reception desk.
It’s adjacent to one of the borough’s major commuter hubs, with the E and M trains a block away and the 7 train a block past that, making Midtown Manhattan and Grand Central a 15-minute commute by either.
The district’s cultural offerings include the renowned MoMA PS1, which is only four blocks away, while the block-long Murray Playground gives families a chance to exercise. The apartment, which is listed by Juan C. Castellanos and Kayla Lee at Modern Spaces, asks $2.01 million.
