Three Queens DA candidates discuss criminal justice reform in Facebook Live debate

Screenshot via Facebook/QNS

As we close in on the Democratic Primary, candidates in the Queens District Attorney race are speaking out in public forums to discuss their platforms so they can secure a spot on the ballot in the general election.

On June 13, Queens District Attorney candidates Tiffany Cabán, Mina Malik and Rory Lancman gathered at the QNS office to debate topics such as wages, the rise in hate crimes, criminal justice reform and running the District Attorney’s office. The full debate was streamed on Facebook Live.

All seven candidates were invited, but Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and retired Judge Gregory Lasak did not attend due to prior commitments. Jose Nieves and Betty Lugo also did not participate.

Watch the full debate below:

