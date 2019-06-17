Flushing man wins $5,000,000 on ‘Set for Life’ scratch-off ticket

A Flushing man is the latest Queens resident to win millions from the New York Lottery.

Jason Pae, 27, won the guaranteed $5,000,000 jackpot prize on the popular “Set for Life” scratch-off ticket. Pae purchased his winning “Set for Life” ticket at the Maruti 149 Corporation on 41st Street in Flushing while on his way home from work.

“I was on my way home from work and stopped at the deli for some Gatorade,” explained Pae. “I scratched the ticket in the store and my first thought was ‘Wow!’”

According to the New York Lottery, Pae is the 50th person to claim a prize totaling $1,000,000 or more this year. Pae chose to receive his prize money in annual installments of $260,000 before withholdings and will receive a net check totaling $164,590 annually for the rest of his life.

As for what he’s going to do with his newfound wealth? For Pae, the decision was easy.

“First I plan to visit my family in Korea. Then I hope to start my own business,” said Pae.

There are currently three outstanding top prizes available on the “Set for Life” ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game by clicking the Instant Games Reports link at nylottery.ny.gov.