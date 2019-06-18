Robbers pull man out of cab at a Glendale corner, then beat him up and steal bucks: cops

Police are still looking for the suspects who attacked and robbed a cab-riding on a Glendale street corner earlier this month.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at 4:05 a.m. on June 9, when the male victim hailed a cab from an unknown location with plans to go to Corona.

While en route, according to police, the cab stopped at the southeast corner of Clover Place and Cypress Avenue. That’s where two unknown men dragged the victim out of the cab and assaulted him.

The perpetrators forcibly removed $2,000 in cash from the victim’s pockets and fled the scene, authorities noted.

Officers from the 104th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. The victim, who police say was intoxicated at the time, suffered injuries to the back of his head and face, scratches to his arm and an unknown injury to his left foot. EMS took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victim did not know his attackers.

On June 17, the 104th Precinct released photos of one of the suspects involved in the caper.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723. All calls are kept confidential.