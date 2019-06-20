Summer fun in Queens: Best of the Boro Spotlight

You voted, they won. Every year the Bethpage Best of the Boro contest seeks to find the best businesses in Queens and highlight the work that they do.

BEST OUTDOOR ATMOSPHERE

Dine al fresco or enjoy a drink under the stars as The Clinton Restaurant. The building that that now houses the eatery was constructed in 1901, making it one of the oldest commercial sites in Whitestone. It housed a speakeasy during Prohibition and later became a restaurant. The Babich family has owned the restaurant since 1939 and are now in their third generation serving the community their delicious homemade Italian food. The Clinton Restaurant has extensive indoor seating, a bar and a patio with umbrella-shaded tables and a variety of plants. Customers come back for the large helpings of Italian favorites and the friendly staff. Come in to The Clinton for the best Italian food in Whitestone with the best atmosphere.

917 Clintonville St., Whitestone, 718-746-4800, theclintonrestaurant.com

BEST CONCERT VENUE

Forest Hills Stadium is a New York gem in the middle of a Renaissance. Finding the perfect venue for a concert is a tricky task. Everyone has their preference, but the atmosphere is key. The venue has played host to legendary acts such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Barbra Streisand, and Simon and Garfunkel, has tons of history. It’s also in an ideal location, as it’s a short distance from frequent service by several rail lines and near local dining and bars.

1 Tennis Pl., Forest Hills, 718-673-3472, foresthillsstadium.com

BEST HAPPY HOUR

There’s no better place to unwind after a hard day of work than at Katch Astoria. At their bar with 50 taps, they have everything from well known beers to local brews including Grimm, Finback, Gun Hill, Big Alice, Transmitter, Other Half, Rockaway and many more. Katch Astoria offers weekly food and drink specials, trivia nights, weekend bottomless brunch, themed event parties and live performances of local artists. They have a large space complete with a banquette area, beer garden and more than 70 TVs. Come in to Katch for great drinks, great food and a great time in a fun, high energy atmosphere.

33-19 Newtown Ave., Astoria, 718-777-2230, katchastoria.com

BEST ROOFTOP BAR

Bourbon Street was Bayside’s first rooftop bar and restaurant. Their rooftop seating is a great spot for a date, and they also offer catering and party rooms for your next big event. They have seasonal events throughout the year including contests, sports and more. The New York Post called Bourbon Street “Bayside’s best brunch on a budget.” The eatery serves delicious Cajun food for lunch and dinner that is also available for delivery. The cooks here know New Orleans style food and offer an authentic taste of the South right here in Queens. Bourbon Street has specials every weekday on top of their already fair prices.

40-12 Bell Blvd., Bayside, 718-224-2200, www.bourbonstreetny.com

BEST GOLF COURSE

Douglaston Golf Course, formerly North Hills Country Club, became a municipal course in the early 60’s. It is the most popular course and the second busiest course in New York City. The course offers a country club experience at a fraction of the cost. The old clubhouse was completely redesigned in 2004 and includes a lavish catering facility. Also, in 2004, the golf course underwent a major renovation by acclaimed architect Stephen Kay. 6

320 Marathon Pkwy., Douglaston, 718-224-6566, www.golfnyc.com/douglaston_home

BEST PARK

The site of two 20th century World ’s Fairs attended by millions of people, Flushing Meadows Corona Park continues to draw and delight visitors. As the largest park in Queens, it offers plenty of space for whatever your recreational desires may be–baseball, soccer, tennis, cricket, et cetera. Lots more too, including a stunning recreation complex, a zoo, an art museum, a botanical garden, a science museum, and a baseball stadium. Explore one of the park ’s six playgrounds, take a stroll along the Flushing Bay Promenade, or launch your model airplane. Flushing Meadows Corona Park has room for all your active pursuits!

Flushing, 718-760-6565, nycgovparks.org/parks/flushing-meadows-corona-park

BEST ICE CREAM

There’s never a bad time to have some great ice cream. Pesso’s Ices & Ice Cream has been family owned and operated since 2004 and serves 100+ flavors of Italian ices, cream ices, ice cream and gelato, all made on the premises by the family. It doesn’t get more New York and authentic than that!

203-20 35th Ave., Bayside, 718-224-9130, pessosices.com

