Rapper Cardi B indicted for alleged assault at a Flushing strip club

Rapper Cardi B has been indicted for her role in connection with the assault of two bartenders at a Flushing strip club in August 2018.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose name is Belcalis Almánzar, had previously turned herself in to police custody in October 2018 and was initially charged with two misdemeanors, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, for allegedly ordering the attack on sisters Jade and Baddie Gi at Angels Strip Club.

On Aug. 29, 2018, Almánzar was allegedly at the club, located at 32-17 College Point Blvd., when she accused one of the sisters of sleeping with her husband, Offset. TMZ reported that when someone threw a drink at Almázar, she ordered her entourage to attack the bartenders with bottles and chairs.

The bartenders sustained injuries as a result but refused medical attention at the scene.

Reports say that Almánzar had been brought in on felony assault charges, however the Queens District Attorney’s office could not confirm the charges at this time.

Almánzar is scheduled to be arraigned before the Queens Criminal Court at 3 p.m. on June 25.