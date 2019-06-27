Man in Giants cap pretended to be armed and picked off cash during Ridgewood bank robbery: NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who stole some cash from a Ridgewood bank last week.

According to police, at 11:40 a.m. on June 21, the unidentified suspect walked into an Investors Bank located at 58-25 Myrtle Ave. Once inside, the suspect approached the teller, simulated that he had a weapon under his shirt and demanded cash.

The teller complied and handed over $430 in cash to the crook, who then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the scene. There were no reported injuries.

On June 26, the NYPD released an image of the suspect taken from the bank’s security footage. He was seen wearing a blue-and-white baseball cap with the New York Giants logo and a red sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.