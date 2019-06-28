Woman sought for questioning for a fight that injured an employee at Astoria’s Bel Aire Diner

Photo via Google Maps, inset courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a woman who may know something about an early-morning brawl that left an Astoria diner employee injured earlier this month.

According to police, at 2;30 a.m. on June 15, an unknown woman got into an argument with another woman inside Bel Aire Diner, located at 31-91 21st St. The fight turned physical, with one woman throwing a glass container at the other.

Law enforcement sources said a 34-year-old employee was struck in the face by the container, causing a laceration, pain and bleeding.

Authorities said the two women fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim took herself to a nearby clinic and received three stitches to the right side of his face.

Police described the person of interest as a black woman standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

