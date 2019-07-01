One person injured in reported ‘explosion’ at a Whitestone home: FDNY

The Fire Department is investigating a reported blast in Whitestone that left one person injured on Monday morning.

At 9:11 a.m. on July 1, the FDNY responded to a 911 call regarding a reported explosion at 17-11 Francis Lewis Blvd. EMS rushed the victim, who had suffered from burn-related injuries, to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

A report from the Citizen App said that the victim was injured after the fuel tank that they were cleaning had exploded. The FDNY confirmed that the incident was initially reported as an explosion, however they could not confirm this detail at this time.

The Fire Marshall will determine the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.