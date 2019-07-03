Celebrate Independence Day with the LIC Flea & Food this Thursday

Shop, eat and grab a beer with the LIC Flea & Food to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Although the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks display will take place this evening from lower Manhattan, LIC Flea & Food will be open on and rocking on Thursday, July 4, from 12 until 8 p.m.

LIC Flea & Food will be open for business with craft goods, art, antiques and a range of global foods. Grab a bite from one of the many other food vendors that will be onsite this day including San Antonio’s Wood Fired Pizza, What’s The Dillaz, Muzzles, Rosie’s Empanadas, Cozi Treats and more!

There is no place better to celebrate the holiday and shop unique vendors than at our market. Shop hand crafted jewelry from Prince Mike, authentic African baskets from Agowa handmade, Ecuadorian fashion from Andes Discovery and more.

Entry is free, but you can RSVP at www.licflea.com/special-events for a chance to win Flea Bucks.

LIC Flea & Food is located at 5-25 46th Avenue in Long Island City. For more information and to learn about the monthly special events visit www.LICFlea.com.