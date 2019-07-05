Blink Fitness opens newest location in Queens Village, donates big to local athletic group

Queens Village celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Blink Fitness located at 220-05 Hillside Ave.

The newest Blink Fitness gym features a wide variety of premium Precor cardio machines and a multi-use space for additional exercises, stretching, and functional training.

In addition the gym offers top-of-the-line strength equipment that includes free weights, plates, and machines for upper body, lower body and core. As part of the grand opening celebration, Blink Fitness donated 50 one-year memberships, worth more than $10,000 to the Hollis Bellaire Queens Village Bellerose Athletic Association, a baseball and softball organization founded in 1954 dedicated to providing the youth of the community with the ideals and virtues of honesty, fair play, integrity and respect.

“We at HBQVB Athletic Association are happy to welcome Blink Fitness to Queens Village, and support the health and wellness Blink Fitness brings to the community,” President Steven Adler said. “We are appreciative of the opportunity to provide memberships to our staff and volunteers that tirelessly work to empower and strengthen the youth in this community through athletics.”





Blink Fitness will bring its Mood Above Muscle philosophy to its newest location, promoting the idea that exercise is not only about looking good, but also about feeling good. The design of the gym features contemporary and colorful design, elevated customer service, a focus on cleanliness, energizing music and confidence-boosting training programs. Certified personal trainers are available for those members that wish to create a custom workout experienced to their tailored goals and club memberships are available for as low as $15 per month.

“We are excited to open our doors and bring our Mood Above Muscle philosophy to the Queens Village community,” Club Manager Freddy Olmedo said. “We’re sure that Blink will become a healthy, happy hub of activity in the neighborhood.”