Celebrate Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary with space-themed films at a Bayside library

As the 50th anniversary of the moon landing approaches, a Bayside library is gearing up to celebrate.

For the next two months, the Bayside branch of the Queens Public Library will show films inspired by space travel, exploration and adventure. Fans of the 1969 Apollo 11 space mission can enjoy documentaries, science fiction and animated movies for eight consecutive Saturdays.

In July 1969, the world watched as NASA embarked on the first space mission that put the first two astronauts on the moon. This historic space mission was the culmination of the Space Race rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union to see who would be the first to achieve space flight.

Although the USSR launched the first man into space in 1961, the Apollo 11 space mission ended the Space Race and fulfilled former President John F. Kennedy’s goal set eight years prior: “before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.”

The series began on July 6 with a showing of Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi classic, “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The other movies being shown at the library at 214-20 Northern Blvd. are as follows:

July 6: “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968, G)

July 13: “Captain Marvel” (2019, PG-13)

July 20: “Apollo 11” (2019, G)

July 27: “First Man” (2018, PG-13)

August 3: “Roving Mars” (2006, G) and “Hubble 3D” (2010, G)

August 10: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” (2019, PG)

August 17: “WALL-E” (2008, G)

August 24: “Interstellar” (2014, PG-13)

For more information, visit queenslibrary.org/event/summer-reading-space-movies.