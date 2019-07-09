Suspect punches man for stepping on his bag while riding the E train in Long Island City: cops

Cops are looking for a man who punched someone on the train in Long Island City in June.

According to police, at 6:05 a.m. on June 27, a 39-year-old man was riding a southbound E train. As the train was approaching the Queens Plaza station, the victim accidentally stepped on an unknown man’s bag, which was on the floor of the train.

The suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the face, breaking the victim’s glasses as a result.

The victim suffered a small laceration under his right eye. The victim left the train at the Queens Plaza station and the suspect remained onboard.

The suspect is described as black man with a goatee, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a yellow shirt and blue pants.

