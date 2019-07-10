Crook breaks into Ridgewood apartment and runs off with $3,000 in cash: NYPD

The NYPD needs the public’s help to find a crook who broke into a Ridgewood apartment and took off with cash.

According to police, at 8 a.m. on June 6, an unknown man forced his way into a second-floor residence located at 67-12 Fresh Pond Rd. Once inside, the suspect took $3,000 in cash.

Once he had the cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. No one was home at the time of the incident.

The 104th Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information about the incident can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.