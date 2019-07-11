Hate Crimes Unit looking into swastikas smeared on a bus stop in Glendale

The NYPD has opened a hate crimes investigation into the discovery of two swastikas — both apparently made of excrement — on a Glendale bus stop shelter this week.

On the afternoon of July 10, a post on the Glendale Civic Association Facebook group emerged of the hateful vandalism found on an advertisement for Cellino & Barnes Law Firm at the corner of Cypress Hills Street and Myrtle Avenue in Glendale.

According to the post, the swastikas were drawn with a brown substance that appeared to be human feces. There were also reports that the feces-like substance was spread around the bus stop. Apparently, the anti-semitic graffiti had been sitting there for over a day.

At 1 p.m. July 9, a 63-year-old female notified police after seeing the two swastikas. Officers of the 104th Precinct were dispatched to the site and report the incident, police said.

Police sources acknowledged to QNS on July 11 that the swastikas were scrawled at the bus stop, but could not confirm if they were made of human waste.

The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident as a possible bias crime, according to law enforcement sources said.

No arrests have been made, nor any swift effort to clean the racist mess up. It was not until two days after the incident that the swastikas had been washed away, according to a July 11 post on the Glendale Civic Association Facebook page.