Ozone Park home subject of early-morning raid by federal firearms agents

An Ozone Park home was raided by federal agents on Thursday as a part of an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ (ATF) New York office confirmed that agents were sent to a home on 79th Street near Sutter Avenue on the morning on July 11.

The federal agency investigates unlawful use, manufacture, and possession of firearms and explosives; acts of arson and bombings; and illegal trafficking of alcohol and tobacco products. ATF also regulates the sale, possession, and transportation of firearms, ammunition, and explosives in interstate commerce through licensing.

At this time, neither ATF or the Southern District of New York could not confirm why the raid had taken place. Rumors circulated that as many 30 ATF agents were on scene investigating, however an ATF spokesperson stated that is not true.

This is a developing story; check with QNS later for further details.

