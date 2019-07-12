Attention Queens drivers: Throgs Neck Bridge to begin repaving Bronx-bound lanes this weekend

At least two lanes on the northbound Throgs Neck Bridge will be closed this weekend as they undergo paving and milling work.

From Friday, July 12 through Monday, July 15, up to two Bronx-bound lanes will undergo milling and paving work. At least one Bronx-bound lane will remain open during the course of the road work and Queens-bound lanes will not be affected.

One lane will be closed around the clock from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. A second Bronx-bound lane will be closed on Friday and Saturday nights, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and on Sunday into Monday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The paving work as a whole entails replacing a total of 75,000-square-feet of binder and asphalt overlay over a series of weekends throughout the summer and fall.

Motorists using the bridge can expect traffic delays and should plan accordingly. The MTA recommends using Bronx-Whitestone and the Robert F. Kennedy bridges as alternate routes.

In the event of inclement weather, the road work will be postponed. For up-to-date information on this planned work, sign up for MTA e-mail or text alerts at www.mymtaalerts.com and check the Bridges and Tunnels homepage or Facebook page.