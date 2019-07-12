Attention Queens drivers: Throgs Neck Bridge to begin repaving Bronx-bound lanes this weekend

Photo via Getty Images

At least two lanes on the northbound Throgs Neck Bridge will be closed this weekend as they undergo paving and milling work.

From Friday, July 12 through Monday, July 15, up to two Bronx-bound lanes will undergo milling and paving work. At least one Bronx-bound lane will remain open during the course of the road work and Queens-bound lanes will not be affected.

One lane will be closed around the clock from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. A second Bronx-bound lane will be closed on Friday and Saturday nights, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and on Sunday into Monday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The paving work as a whole entails replacing a total of 75,000-square-feet of binder and asphalt overlay over a series of weekends throughout the summer and fall.

Motorists using the bridge can expect traffic delays and should plan accordingly. The MTA recommends using Bronx-Whitestone and the Robert F. Kennedy bridges as alternate routes.

In the event of inclement weather, the road work will be postponed. For up-to-date information on this planned work, sign up for MTA e-mail or text alerts at www.mymtaalerts.com and check the Bridges and Tunnels homepage or Facebook page.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Environmental group wants to close the bus gap to the Ridgewood Reservoir
Environmental group wants to close the bus gap to the Ridgewood Reservoir
‘People are walking faster’: DOT to implement bus lanes on Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood
‘People are walking faster’: DOT to implement bus lanes on Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood
Popular Stories
Douglaston's Giardino Italian restaurant closes its doors after 27 years in business
Woman in serious but stable condition after being shot on an Astoria street (UPDATED)
The Working Families Party placed all bets on primary victory for Cabán without November safety net


Skip to toolbar