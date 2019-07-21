Fire marshals investigate deadly two-alarm house fire in Richmond Hill that claimed two lives

Tragedy struck a family in Richmond Hill on Sunday morning as a pair of residents died in a two-alarm house fire.

The Fire Department said the blaze broke out just before 9:45 a.m. on July 21 at a two-story home on 117th Street just north of Atlantic Avenue.

More than 100 firefighters responded to 911 calls about the blaze along with officers from the 102nd Precinct and EMS units.

According to WABC-TV, a 50-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl were removed from the home and rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where they died a short time later. Police have not yet released their identities, pending family notification.

WABC also reported that two teenagers, ages 15 and 18, were seen jumping out of windows to escape and were critically injured.

One additional resident is also hospitalized at this hour in critical condition, the Fire Department tweeted. A fourth resident suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at around 10:50 a.m. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.