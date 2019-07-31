Suspect in custody for fatally stabbing man on a St. Albans street: cops

A man is in custody after stabbing another man to death in St. Albans on Tuesday night.

At 10:25 p.m. on July 30, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in front of a home on 200th St. Upon their arrival, officers from the 113th Precinct found 20-year-old Tishawn Smith with stab wound to the upper torso.

Police say that the Smith and a number of unknown individuals confronted the perpetrator, identified as 20-year-old Christopher Lewis, about an ongoing dispute between the two men.

EMS rushed Smith to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police took Lewis into custody without incident, and charged him with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Updated at 3:55 p.m.