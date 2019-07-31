Suspect in custody for fatally stabbing man on a St. Albans street: cops

Photo via Shutterstock

A man is in custody after stabbing another man to death in St. Albans on Tuesday night.

At 10:25 p.m. on July 30, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in front of a home on 200th St. Upon their arrival, officers from the 113th Precinct found 20-year-old Tishawn Smith with stab wound to the upper torso.

Police say that the Smith and a number of unknown individuals confronted the perpetrator, identified as 20-year-old Christopher Lewis, about an ongoing dispute between the two men.

EMS rushed Smith to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police took Lewis into custody without incident, and charged him with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Updated at 3:55 p.m.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Man with water bottle leaves two cops soaked on a Woodhaven street: NYPD
Man with water bottle leaves two cops soaked on a Woodhaven street: NYPD
Cops in Astoria looking for a gunman who tried to rob a man of his cellphone
Cops in Astoria looking for a gunman who tried to rob a man of his cellphone
Popular Stories
Queens DA recount concludes with convincing lead for Melinda Katz, battle to continue in court
As Amazon eyes Maspeth location, environmentalist warns massive facility will increase heavy truck traffic
Jamaica woman cuffed for trying to perform an animal sacrifice ritual at a Long Island park


Skip to toolbar