Four dozen schools in every corner of Queens found to have lead paint during inspections: report

A recent report found that a number of Queens schools tested positive for lead paint during a recent inspection.

According to Chalkbeat, 48 Queens schools were found to have deteriorating lead paint on the premises. In these schools, the paint was found in 139 total classrooms.

The NYC Department of Education (DOE) is legally required to check buildings that were built before 1978. In the recent inspection, the DOE checked out over 700 schools in the city that were built before 1985 and serve students as young as six years old.

Among the schools in Queens that tested positive for lead paint is P.S. 9, a special needs school in Maspeth. The school has been the subject of numerous reports regarding conditions of the building, which local City Councilman Robert Holden and a number of parents have described as deplorable.

P.S. 9 is currently undergoing renovations, but Holden has argued that it would be better to build a new building for P.S. 9 elsewhere rather than continue to pour money into the existing structure.

QNS has reached out to the DOE for comment and is awaiting a response.

These Queens schools tested positive to lead, according to the report: