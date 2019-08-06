Bayside St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital raises more than $120,000 at summer golf outing fundraiser

In support of Bayside’s St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children, guests came together at the historic Morefar Back O’Beyond golf course in Brewster on July 24 to raise funds for the hospital caring for New York’s most critically ill and injured children.

It is the fifth year that John Cahill, senior vice president at Jones Lang LaSalle, and Joe Gallitto, of the DJ Ambulette Service, co-chaired the annual St. Mary’s Golf Outing at Morefar, which raised $128,300 this year and over $500,000 since its inception. All funds raised at the event will be donated to St. Mary’s, located at 29-01 216th St.

“The patients at St. Mary’s are inspiring young people and we’re honored to support them once again this year,” said Cahill.

Gallitto added, “Over the past five years, we are proud to have raised more than $500,000 to support these kids. We look forward to many years of continued success for St. Mary’s Kids.”

The outing was sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Manhattan who supplied the Hole-In-One car, giveaways, prizes and a trip for the winner to a National Final at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. DJ Ambulette was the Breakfast Sponsor and won the auction prize for a future foursome at Morefar Back O’Beyond.

On behalf of the St. Mary’s community, Dr. Edwin Simpser, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children, thanked Cahill, Gallitto, Mercedes-Benz Manhattan and all of the golfers for their participation.

“St. Mary’s is an extremely special place that helps hundreds of kids live better, happier lives,” said Dr. Edwin Simpser, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children. “Because of the generous support of individuals and corporations who care about children with special needs, we are able to provide high-quality pediatric care, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.”