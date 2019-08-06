Flushing man cuffed for trying to rape a woman and attacking her 94-year-old mother

A Flushing man was arrested for breaking into a neighborhood home and trying to force himself on a woman and beat her mother when she tried to call for help, prosecutors announced on Monday.

Solomon Hudgins, 27, was arraigned on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted rape, second-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Bail was set at $275,000 bond/$200,000 cash and Hudgins was ordered to return to court on Aug. 9.

If convicted, Hudgins faces up to 25 years in prison.

“This was a vicious attack on a 64-year-old woman, who did her best to fight off the nearly naked defendant in the middle of the night,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The victim’s 94-year-old mother tried to call the police, only to have the defendant grab the phone from her and strike her with it. If the charges are proven, this defendant deserves nothing less than a significant term of incarceration.”

According to the charges, at 2 a.m. on Aug. 4, Hudgins allegedly tore open the window screen of a bathroom window and entered a home of a 64-year-old woman and her 94-year-old mother.

Prosecutors said the 64-year-old woman saw Hudgins, who allegedly had his pants down and his genitals exposed. Seconds later, he allegedly grabbed the woman, groped her breast and touched her genitals.

Hudgins then allegedly tried to pull the victim’s pants down as she struggled to fight him off, law enforcement sources said.

As the victim’s mother tried to call 911, Hudgins allegedly took the phone from her and struck her hand with it, causing both swelling and bruising. Hudgins then fled the scene, but was picked up by officers from the 109th Precinct shortly afterward.