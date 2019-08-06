Queens DA primary finally resolved as Cabán concedes to Katz following six-week ballot struggle

Public Defender Tiffany Cabán conceded to Borough President Melinda Katz after a faltering court battle today to win back the majority by redeeming a number of invalidate ballots.
But Cabán and her supporters were jubilant in strong challenge their campaign made to the Democratic establishment in Queens and forcing a politician with over 25 years of experience and a borough-wide profile. The final margin in the race was 55 votes between the two out over 91,000 cast.
Cabán delivered a concession speech at Katch in Astoria where the faces standing beside her were in sharp contrast to those on stage after the June 25 primary, in which she ended the night ahead of Katz by 1,100 votes. Members of VOCAL NY stood with her, but the only politicians who endorsed her run on Tuesday night were state Senator Michael Gianaris and Assemblyman Ron Kim.
“I’ve never run for office before, I didn’t come from a particularly engaged political family,” Cabán said. “On that NY1 debate stage, I said stages like this were not made or built for people like me and that has changed… We completely transformed the conversation around criminal justice reform. We forced the next district attorney to commit to ending all cash bail. We pushed for the decriminalization of sex work and we pushed it all the way into the presidential campaign.”