Join in the fun for the LIC Flea & Food fall season in September

This fall the LIC Flea & Food is back with weekends filled with activities for everyone.

The fall season launches on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Join us for one of a kind vendors, vintage and artisanal goods. Grab a brew from the Beer & Wine Garden and head on over to the Flea’s amazing food vendors. Returning this fall are crowd favorites Empanada Papa, Muzzles and Chori & Chimi to sell their delicious fare. For a sweet bite, check out Cozi Treats where you’ll find delicious macarons.

When you’re ready to shop, head on over to Neil Levin Pottery for his one-of-a-kind designs and to ILHA Candles for hand-poured scented candles. For Colombian handmade jewelry, Nomada Color Designs has tons of great colorful items to choose from.

The Pumpkin Patch makes its debut this weekend and kids can grab a free pumpkin courtesy of the Flea, while supplies last. You can jump into the patch, take photos and grab your favorite pumpkin to decorate.

Beer lovers can make plans to visit the LIC Flea on Oct. 5 to 6 for the Fourth Annual Queens Beer Festival. Grab a taste from every Queens-based brewery along with a curated selection of brews from Brooklyn, The Bronx, Long Island and Staten Island. Participating breweries include LIC Beer Project, Big aLICe Brewing Co., Single Cut Beersmiths, Coney Island Brewing Company, Wartega Brewery, Montauk Brewing Company, Braven Brewing Company, Blue Point Brewing Company, Gun Hill Brewing Company and many more.

Tickets start at $39 and are available at www.QueensBeerFest.com.

The last weekend at the Flea takes place on Oct. 19 to 20. LIC Flea & Food is located at 5-25 46th Ave., at the corner of Fifth Street and 46th Avenue. For more information and a RSVP for a chance to win Flea Bucks to spend at the market, visit www.LICFlea.com.