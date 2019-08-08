Fire victim dies almost a month after homicidal house guest sets East Elmhurst home ablaze

An East Elmhurst, the scene of an arson the has now claimed the lives of four, on July 10.

A 35-year-old woman has died of injuries incurred during an arson event in East Elmhurst on July 10, making her the fourth fatality in what police have deemed a homicide.

Elizabeth Rodriguez died on Aug. 6, according to NYPD. However, the NYPD has remained silent on the events leading up to what reports have claimed was a dispute between the family and a house guest that turned violent.

Rafelina Moreno, a resident of the two story home at 23-49 93rd St., was seen shedding her grief out on the street alongside family after the incident as dozens of NYPD detectives conducted an investigation into what transpired. She could be heard expressing regret that she had “let him into her home.”

According to the New York Times, a house guest, 23-year-old David Abreu Nuñez, who was asked to leave set the home ablaze, killing himself, a six-year-old girl and her 76-year-old grandfather.

Rodriquez was removed to a hospital in critical condition alongside her 10-month-old son, whose condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

