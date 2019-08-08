Husband in custody for fatally stabbing wife in Jackson Heights salon (UPDATED)

A man is in custody after he brutally stabbed his wife to death while she was working at a Jackson Heights salon.

According to police, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, police responded to a 911 call regarding a person stabbed inside Tu S’tilo Salon, located at 93-05 37th Ave. Upon arrival, officers found 35-year-old Carmen Iris Santiago lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to the torso.

The New York Daily News obtained video footage from inside the salon which showed the victim’s husband, 39-year-old William Rivas, holding her body following the stabbing.

EMS rushed Santiago to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers from the 115th Precinct took Rivas into custody without incident. He had a laceration to his arm and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

At this time, police are still trying to determine the motive for the stabbing.

Updated at 1:15 p.m.