FDNY fireman arrested for drunk driving on the Grand Central Parkway in East Elmhurst

A city fireman was arrested early Monday morning after speeding down the parkway in East Elmhurst and appearing to be under the influence.

According to authorities, at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 12, police pulled over 27-year-old David Fung, who was operating an SUV at a high speed on the Grand Central Parkway near 27th Avenue.

Police said that when Fung was pulled over, the officer noticed that Fung may have been under the influence or intoxicated.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that Fung was clocked at 106 mph in a 50 mph speed zone. Reports say that Fung was allegedly failed a breathalyzer at the scene, however the NYPD has yet to confirm this detail.

Fung was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired with alcohol, operating a motor vehicle .08 of 1 percent alcohol and was issued a speeding violation.