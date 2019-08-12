Gunman sought for shooting brother-in-law in Astoria following argument: cops

The NYPD is looking for a man who shot his brother-in-law in the leg after an argument in Astoria on Saturday night.

At 10:02 p.m. on Aug. 10, police reported, officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at 27-5 1st St., the Astoria Houses public housing complex.

Upon arrival, officers found that a 40-year-old man had been shot in the leg at the location.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victim was shot by his brother-in-law following an argument that they had earlier that day. It is not immediately clear what the argument was about.

EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to Cornell University Hospital in stable condition.

While police could not confirm the suspect’s identity, he is described as a black man with cornrows. He was last seen wearing a white zip-up sweatshirt, a white tank top and blue jeans.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.