Liquor pirates caught on camera sneaking into Queens yacht club to steal booze off boat

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for two boozy buccaneers who broke into a yacht club in a well-to-do part of Whitestone and stole liquor bottles from a ferry docked there.

Authorities say that at 10:18 p.m. on Aug. 5, two unknown men hopped the fence at the Malba Yacht Club, located at 143-01 Malba Dr. Once inside, the suspects broke into a docked and unoccupied ferry by forcing open a window.

After boarding the boat, law enforcement sources noted, the burglars picked up 10 bottles of liquor, then disembarked and fled the yacht club. Police said they were last seen fleeing on foot eastbound along Malba Drive.

The incident was reported to the 109th Precinct.

The suspects, described as two men, one with light skin and the other with dark skin, are shown on video sneaking into the club:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Thief steals electric bike in Flushing and punches the owner for trying to stop him: NYPD
Thief steals electric bike in Flushing and punches the owner for trying to stop him: NYPD
Crook shatters sleeping victim’s femur in an attempt to take his wallet in Woodside: cops
Crook shatters sleeping victim’s femur in an attempt to take his wallet in Woodside: cops
Popular Stories
'There's a void for this kind of content': Queens Village native pens new comedy series centered on a young black teen
Fresh Meadows man arrested for mail theft also busted for weapon and drug possession
International food hall set to open its doors in renovated Astoria warehouse this fall


Skip to toolbar