Liquor pirates caught on camera sneaking into Queens yacht club to steal booze off boat

Cops are looking for two boozy buccaneers who broke into a yacht club in a well-to-do part of Whitestone and stole liquor bottles from a ferry docked there.

Authorities say that at 10:18 p.m. on Aug. 5, two unknown men hopped the fence at the Malba Yacht Club, located at 143-01 Malba Dr. Once inside, the suspects broke into a docked and unoccupied ferry by forcing open a window.

After boarding the boat, law enforcement sources noted, the burglars picked up 10 bottles of liquor, then disembarked and fled the yacht club. Police said they were last seen fleeing on foot eastbound along Malba Drive.

The incident was reported to the 109th Precinct.

The suspects, described as two men, one with light skin and the other with dark skin, are shown on video sneaking into the club:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.