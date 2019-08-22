Watch this fast crook grab an estimated $42,000 in jewelry and run out of the Macy’s store in Flushing

Cops are looking for a thief who made a fast getaway after swiping thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from Macy’s this month.

Authorities said that at 8:47 p.m. on Aug. 13, an unknown man entered Macy’s, located at 136-50 Roosevelt Ave., and approached the jewelry counter.

After asking the 25-year-old male employee to see some items, police noted, the employee handed over a diamond necklace, valued at $32,000. When the employee was distracted getting the jewelry, the suspect took two diamond rings, valued at $5,000 each, off of a display tray.

With the items in hand, law enforcement sources said, the suspect ran from the counter after slipping another bracelet on his wrist and fled the store in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released the following video of the suspect entering the store and fleeing with the stolen goods taken from nearby surveillance footage:

The suspect is described as a black man with a thin build and was last seen wearing a black cap, a black and white shirt, dark colored jeans and black shoes.

The 109th Precinct released the following photos of the suspect on Twitter:

🚨WANTED🚨The individual pictured below is wanted for stealing multiple pieces of jewelry totaling $42,000 from Macy’s on 8/13/19. Anyone with information is asked to call #800577TIPS All calls are confidential. #YourCityYourCall @NYPDQueensNorth pic.twitter.com/cUrCQ46b31 — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) August 21, 2019

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.