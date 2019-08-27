Deadly day in Queens: Two slain in drive-by shooting, another gunned down sitting in car

Three men were killed in two separate shootings during a violent Monday on the streets of southeast Queens, police reported.

Authorities say that 3:47 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the vicinity of Springfield Boulevard and 140th Avenue in Springfield Gardens.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 113th Precinct found 21-year-old David Hutchinson, of Avenue M in Brooklyn, sitting in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his chest and buttocks.

EMS rushed Hutchinson to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At 9:24 p.m. that same day, officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding two men shot inside a vehicle on the corner of 149th Drive and 255th Street in Rosedale. Upon their arrival, police found two men inside a 2018 Kia sedan, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that three unknown black men in a white SUV initially drove past the victims in their car, made a U-turn and then shot at the victims. The SUV the fled the scene.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victims dead at the scene. The victims’ identities are being withheld pending proper family notification.

At this time, police do not believe that the two shootings are connected. It is unclear what the motives are behind both shootings.

No arrests have been made at this time. Both investigations are ongoing.