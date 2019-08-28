A home’s aesthetics are usually a key component that a potential homebuyer considers in their journey to find their perfect house. Luckily, there are plenty of homes in and near Queens that have been beautifully updated and maintained.
This week, we’re showing off a Douglaston co-op that has been completely renovated, a Flushing colonial that has been beautifully maintained in pristine condition, and a ranch in Glen Cove with great water views.
MLS: 3149970
61-06 245th Pl. Upper, Douglaston, NY 11362
Listing Price: $359,000
Details: This updated co-op in Douglaston sits comfortably on the upper floor and has been completely renovated. Features include two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a living room/dining room combo, an updated kitchen with brand-new appliances, and access to a spacious attic for storage. The unit is pet-friendly and offers tons of natural light.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
MLS: 3158489
64-30 137th St., Flushing, NY 11367
Listing Price: $814,888
Details: This semi-attached colonial in Flushing is in pristine condition. Features include three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one full, one half), an open living room/dining room area, an eat-in kitchen, a private, fenced-in backyard with a patio and a driveway. The home is nearby shops, buses and a major highway, giving you plenty of access to the rest of Queens and Long Island.
For more information, contact listing agents Pattie Rifino at 646-361-3325 or Maureen Louise Lagarde at 516-850-7812.
MLS: 3157640
6 Whitney Cir., Glen Cove, NY 11542
Listing Price: $1,289,000
Details: This gorgeous ranch sits comfortably in the Whitney Estates and has amazing water views. Features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, chef’s gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, a formal living room and dining room, a master suite with custom closets, hardwood floors, and central air conditioning. This home has beach rights, which is perfect as we head into summer, or if you don’t feel like going to the beach you take a dip in the backyard pool.
For more information, contact listing agent Anthony Herrschaft at 347-366-7151.
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty consists of a team of exceptional sales associates and staff united through shared ideals of professionalism. Experienced and committed to diligence, discretion and personal attention, all are well versed in Daniel Gale’s philosophy of caring service, and all strictly adhere to the company’s code of ethics with genuine knowledge of the local communities, as well as unequaled skills in the arts of marketing and negotiation.