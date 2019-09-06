Pair robs four men at gunpoint in eight days across Ozone Park, Richmond Hill and Woodhaven: cops

Detectives need the public’s help in finding two men responsible for four armed robberies in eight days across Ozone Park, Richmond Hill and Woodhaven.

The NYPD released on Sept. 5 photos and videos of the dubious duo responsible for the robbery pattern, which took place between Aug. 21 and 28 within the 102nd and 106th Precincts’ condones.

Law enforcement sources said the first street stickup occurred at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 21 near the corner of 90th Avenue and 107th Street in Richmond Hill.

According to police, the pair approached a 21-year-old man, displayed firearms and demanded his property. They took $141 in cash from him, then fled the scene on foot; they were last seen heading westbound on 89th Avenue.

Four nights later, cops said, the crooks struck again in robbing a 51-year-old man in front of a business on Jamaica Avenue between 98th and 101st Streets in Woodhaven at 11:25 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Authorities stated that the victim was walking home from a nearby J/Z train station when the suspects approached him, displayed a gun and demanded property. The perpetrators took $260 in cash and a credit card from the man, then fled on foot westbound along Jamaica Avenue.

The next night, at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 26, the crooks robbed a 31-year-old man walking in front of a home on 105th Street between Liberty and 107th Avenues in Ozone Park.

As in the first two incidents, police said, the pair stopped the man, displayed a gun and demanded property. They then pushed the victim and rummaged through his pockets, removing his cellphone before fleeing on Liberty Avenue.

The most recent robbery, law enforcement sources reported, occurred at 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the corner of 111th Street and 103rd Avenue in South Richmond Hill.

Cops said the duo approached a 28-year-old man, displayed firearms and demanded cash. They then removed $200 in cash from him and fled southbound along 111th Street.

Neither of the four robbery victims suffered injuries, police reported.

The security video that police provided shows the suspects running away following the Aug. 28 stickup. One of the suspects wore a blue-and-gray New York Islanders hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, while the other perpetrator wore a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.