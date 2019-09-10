Dive head-first into Minecraft fun at the New York Hall of Science in November

The country’s biggest Minecraft event is finishing its 2019 tour in Queens with a two-day event at the New York Hall of Science.

Minefaire, an Official Minecraft Community Event, will come to the New York Hall of Science (located at 47-01 111th St. in Corona) on Nov. 2-3. Each day will kick off with a day of Minecraft-related festivities at 9 a.m.

Those who attend Minefaire can take part in tournaments and build battles as well as experience Minecraft in virtual reality with Acer VR Mixed Reality Headsets. Show off your creativity at one of the Lego build stations or work together with your friends to break out of the Minecraft escape room. There will also be a costume contest and live shows throughout the event, including live gaming, stage shows and YouTuber Q&As.

Attendees will also have access to event exclusives and shop in the official Minecraft Merch Store.

Tickets start at $24.99, with presale tickets available at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12. Get presale access to tickets by clicking here.

The event is sponsored by Acer, Eventbrite, Fan Guru, iD Tech, Intel and HyperX.