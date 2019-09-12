Queens Economic Development Corporation surveying needs assessment along Liberty and 101st Avenues

In an attempt to help revitalize the commercial corridors along Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill and 101st Avenue in Ozone Park, the Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC) is gathering surveys from local business owners and consumers as part of a Commercial District Needs Assessment.

As a way to assist the QEDC in reaching as many consumers as possible with their survey, state Senator Joseph Addabbo, who has a large portion of the Liberty Avenue and 101st Avenue commercial strip in his district, has agreed to help spread the word about the group’s plans for the commercial strips.

“Small and local businesses are critical to our local economy and are the bedrock for successful communities,” Addabbo said. “If I can help in any way to make the Liberty Avenue/101st Avenue commercial area even more vibrant and successful, I will do it because our business owners deserve it, our residents deserve it, and our communities deserve it.”

The New York City Department of Small Business Services selected QEDC’s application for Liberty Avenue and 101st Avenue between the Van Wyck Expressway and Woodhaven Boulevard to be part of its Avenue NYC Commercial Revitalization grant program. These grants provide multi-year commitments aimed at building the capacity of partner organizations to better understand neighborhood needs, develop impactful programs, and sustain their work in the community for at least three years.

“Queens Economic Development Corporation is happy to receive the support of the New York City Small Business Services in working to strengthen the business environment in the South Richmond Hill and Ozone Park area,” QEDC Deputy Director Ricardi Calixte said. “Thriving local retail corridors embodies the vibrancy and economic fabric of a neighborhood. Through the Avenue NYC commercial revitalization program, QEDC will engage local partners and community stakeholders to conduct a comprehensive analysis of neighborhood strengths, needs, and opportunities; these findings along with community input will help shape planning and program development strategies to help area businesses and enhance the shopping experience for local residents.”

Those who shop along Liberty Avenue and 101st Avenue are encouraged to fill out a survey detailing where they currently shop, how much time they spend in the commercial district, what they would like to see added to these shopping areas, and other questions that will help the QEDC and the SBS gather information about the commercial districts and customers’ spending habits. Members of the QEDC will also be going door-to-door along the commercial district to hand out their merchant surveys to acquire information from the businesses in order to better understand the challenges they face and how to properly address those concerns.

“I encourage all those who shop on Liberty Avenue and 101st Avenue to fill out the consumer survey to give QEDC and Small Business Services the most accurate information so they can get a better sense of what the area needs,” Addabbo said.

If you shop along Liberty Avenue or 101st Avenue and want to participate in the anonymous consumer survey, copy and paste this link into your browser:

https://cutt.ly/RichmondHillConsumer.