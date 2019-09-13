Queens Assemblyman and Chamber of Commerce host pop-up shop to provide services and expertise to small businesses

The Queens Chamber of Commerce and Assemblyman Michael DenDekker joined dozens of Queens-based business owners for the launch of “Pop-Up Chamber,” a new program that brings services and expertise to different neighborhoods around the borough.

The event was held Sept. 12 at the Jackson Heights Shopping Center on 77th Street, allowing area business owners to network with others as well as the Chamber.

“As the Queens Chamber of Commerce continues to grow, we are proud to be offering new programs that will help support businesses in every neighborhood in our borough,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J. Grech said. “We know how time consuming running a business can be, which is why the Pop-Up Chamber is so important. We want to make it as easy as possible for entrepreneurs to access the services we provide to help their business thrive.”

The Pop-Up Chamber offers a range of services, including information on starting your own business, business financing, and access to capital, city and state M/WBE certification, legal assistance, business planning and permits, as well as compliance issues across all city and state agencies.

“I am proud to work with the Queens Chamber of Commerce to reach out to small businesses,” DenDekker said. “The Pop-Up Chamber is an innovative idea that will assist businesses and entrepreneurs and make sure they are aware of the myriad resources available to them to grow or start their businesses.”

The Queens Chamber of Commerce is the oldest and largest business association in the borough representing more than 1,100 businesses and more than 10,000 Queens-based employees. Its mission is to foster connections, educate for success, develop/implement programs and advocate for members’ interests. For more information, visit www.queenschamber.org.