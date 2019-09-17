Armed crook steals cash and valuables during string of robberies in Astoria and Long Island City

Cops are looking for an armed thief who robbed 12 people at gunpoint on six different occasions in Astoria and Long Island City.

The suspect began his spree on Aug. 7. At 3:15 a.m. that day, the suspect entered iKraveit Foods, located at 34-02 30th St., pulled out a black firearm and demanded cash from the two store employees. When the employees didn’t comply, the suspect forcibly removed their cellphones before fleeing the scene on 30th Street. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The crook struck again one month later on Sept. 6. At 1:45 a.m., a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year old man were walking in Astoria Park near 23rd Road and 19th Street when the suspect approached them, displayed a silver handgun and demanded money. When the man refused to comply, the suspect struck him in the head with the gun, causing a laceration.

The crook proceeded to forcibly take a necklace worth $1,500 and an iPhone from the female victim before fleeing westbound further into the park. EMS responded to the scene and took the male victim to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was treated and released.

At 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 7, the suspect approached a 22-year-old man who was sitting in his car parked on Crescent Street. After tapping on the passenger side window with a silver handgun, the suspect put his hands on the victim’s head. The crook then took $100 and a cell hone before fleeing in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The thief struck again on Sept. 8. At 3:40 a.m., five individuals were sitting on a stoop on 27th Avenue when the suspect approached them, displayed a black handgun and demanded money. When one of the individuals, a 41-year-old man, stated that he didn’t have any money, the crook struck the victim in the head, causing a laceration.

The suspect then made the individuals lay on the ground while he forcibly removed $800 worth of jewelry, two watches, one cellphone and $400 cash. The suspect then fled the scene northbound on 27th Street. EMS responded to the incident and transported the male victim to Cornell Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The pattern continued at 5 a.m. on Sept. 12. At this time, a man was walking in Astoria Park near the pool when the crook approached him, displayed a black handgun and demanded money. When the victim grabbed for the gun, which went off with a projectile hitting the ground. A struggle ensued, causing the suspect to strike the victim about the head and face with the firearm, causing lacerations and bruising to the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene to the corner of 23rd Road and 19th Street. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was treated and released.

Finally, at 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 15, a 17-year-old man was sitting in his car parked on 29th Avenue when the suspect tapped on his driver’s side window with a silver handgun. After instructing the victim to roll down his window, the suspect demanded the victim’s property.

The victim complied, handing over his wallet. The suspect also took the victim’s cellphone and an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police released the following video of the suspect taken during the last incident:

The suspect is described as a black man with a full beard and dark complexion, standing between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans, boots, black baseball cap, a backpack and handkerchief over his face.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.