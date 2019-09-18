Citi Bike program to expand into Ridgewood by the end of September

Citi Bike announced that it will add 85 new stations throughout Ridgewood and the surrounding neighborhoods by the end of September.

The bike share program shared a map of the proposed coverage area that stretches down the southern border of Bushwick to Broadway Junction and up the eastern edge of Ridgewood to Forest Avenue.

As previously reported by QNS, Ridgewood is the only Queens neighborhood that will receive additional bike stations in 2019 as part of the $100 million Citi Bike expansion that Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in July.

Sunnyside, Maspeth, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Corona will receive the expansion somewhere in between 2020 and 2023.

Citi Bike ambassadors will be at the Taste of Ridgewood to provide more information about the program from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 in front of the 105th Police Precinct.