Guide to Queens: Check out these 10 places in Queens to enjoy a tasty meal this holiday season

The holiday season is just around the corner, which means sharing a meal with loved ones.

If you don’t feel like cooking a large family meal this year, check out these Queens restaurants that will do all the work for you.

Marbella Restaurant 220-33 Northern Blvd., Bayside

This season, head to this Bayside restaurant for a taste of Spain. The prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu allows diners to choose options for a satisfying three-part meal. Nosh on Caldo, a Galician soup, squash bisque and calamari and have a roasted Vermont turkey with all the fixings. Finish off your meal with hot apple or pumpkin pie for a sweet treat.

La Vigna 100-11 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills

This Forest Hills restaurant was opened by Giussepe Vitale, a chef to the renowned Lidia Bastianich. Vitale mastered her techniques under her tutelage at Felidia, Becco and Bona Via. Opened for both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, guests can enjoy Italian fare like penne alla vodka, hot and cold antipasto and veal marsala. Dine in-house or have a meal catered.

Corner Bistro 47-18 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City

Corner Bistro opened its original location in the West Village before opening a second restaurant in Long Island City. During the holiday season, this legendary burger joint is decked out in festive lights, wreaths and Christmas stockings. Sip on a selection of bottled or tap beers while eating burgers and chicken sandwiches with a side of fried pickles.

In the mood for Greek food this holiday season? Look no further than Victory Garden Cafe. The standard holiday menu starts at $39 but there is also a Mediterranean menu and deluxe holiday menu for $49 and $59 respectively. Each menu comes with a family-style appetizer, salad, entrees like chicken balsamico and filet mignon and a dessert. Guests can also pay an extra $25 for a standard open bar.

Ltauha Restaurant 55-50 Myrtle Ave., Ridgewood

Every Thanksgiving, this Ridgewood restaurant serves up a mixture of traditional and “unconventional” holiday dishes. Choose from appetizers like a garden salad or duck confit served with polenta and watercress in a red wine reduction. For the main course, enjoy turkey, rib eye steak or a whole branzino and follow it up with chocolate soufflé or cheesecake for dessert.

Via Vai 31-09 23rd Ave. , Astoria

Since 2014, Via Vai has been serving up delicious handmade pasta and hand-tossed pizza. Warm your stomach with a house-made pappardelle with white lamb ragu, asparagus and truffle oil or carrot gnocchi with asiago cheese fondue, porcini mushrooms and pistachio pesto. The restaurant also serves a TBD holiday menu and offers specials off the regular menu.



Agora Taverna 70-09 Austin St., Forest Hills

Another option for Greek food this holiday season is Agora Taverna on Austin Street. Munch on a traditional Greek salad complete with olives and feta cheese, octopus, skirt steak, spinach pie and lamb chops. For those who enjoy fish during the holidays, choose from an expansive list including branzino, red snapper, black sea bass, grilled sardines and filet of sole.

Bubba’s Bistro 31-13A Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

For a Thanksgiving feast, head to this Astoria bistro. Bubba’s Bistro prepares an entire meal for bigger groups including a roast turkey, herb and apple stuffing, mashed potatoes and other sides. For dessert, the eatery offers up a variety of pies from Bourbon cream pumpkin pie to a traditional country apple pie. Make reservations for Thanksgiving by calling 718-728-2227.

Dinerbar 97-45 Queens Blvd., Rego Park

Comfort food abounds at Rego Park’s Dinerbar, which serves up a yearly Thanksgiving meal fit for loved ones. The prix-fixe menu includes a roasted butternut squash soup, house salad, turkey and several options for side dishes. Following dinner, enjoy Dinerbar’s warm apple or pumpkin pie or some ice cream.

Rainhas Churrascaria 108-01 Northern Blvd., Corona

This Brazilian steakhouse in Corona offers a changeup from conventional holiday dishes. The motto at Rainhas — pronounced rain-haas — is eat, drink, laugh, enjoy. Order a full rotation of meats and seafood options served alongside a salad bar and hot buffet.