LIC Partnership celebrates 40 years in neighborhood with Friday night community street party

Nothing has slowed the unprecedented growth of Long Island City, not even the Valentine’s Day breakup with Amazon just over six months ago when the e-commerce giant scuttled its plans to build an HQ2 campus at Anable Basin.

The fastest growing neighborhood in the country passed another significant milestone just last week when The Skyline Tower surpassed the Citigroup Building as the tallest building in New York City outside Manhattan with construction underway on its 63rd floor.

On Friday, Sept. 20, the Long Island City Partnership, the neighborhood economic development organization that has driven so much of the area’s growth, is hosting community street party.

“We’re calling it Celebrate LIC and the reason is we are celebrating our 40th year in the community,” LIC Partnership President Elizabeth Lusskin said. “It’s going to be really fun.”

More than 15 local food vendors such as Woodbines, the Entrepreneur Space, Lady M Cake Boutique and Little Chef Little Kitchen and three local breweries including Alewife and Big aLICe will participate in the free event. Celebrate LIC will be held on the LIC Flea & Food Lot and Plaxall Gallery at 5-25 46th Ave. alongside Anable Basin.

“The evening will honor so many of the artists and partners that have participated in public arts programs around our neighborhoods as part of the LIC Arts Connection program,” Lusskin said.

“We’ll have multiple activations with artists from NYDesign from LaGuardia Community College as well as the LIC Arts Connection Gallery. There are 19 different participants including Queensbridge Houses, P4@Skillman, the LIC YMCA and the Noguchi Museum’s Teen Advisory Board.”

Celebrate LIC gets underway at 5:30 p.m. with musical performances by Sing LIC, the Center of Hope Choir, Painted Alice, Johnny Arkansas and Black Diamond, Norwood Band and Amanda Jean Music.

“It’s a great chance to mix, meet and make art experiences, while celebrating this wonderful neighborhood,” Lusskin said. “Plus there’s going to be great swag, a JetBlue raffle, free samples of local food and drinks available for purchase.”

While Celebrate LIC is open to the public and free to attend, Lusskin suggested those interested in attending to RSVP through Eventbrite or LICQNS.com/Celebrate.